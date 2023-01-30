Sign up to participate

Each quarter, Crain’s Chicago Business and The Daily Line field The Chicago Index, an innovative online survey studying the views and perspectives of Chicagoans from across the city. The commitment is to recruit thousands of participants, create a community of respondents, ask timely questions, surface meaningful answers and communicate what we learn for the good of Chicago.

Signing up ensures you will receive invites to participate. We hope that you will.

Next Race for Mayor Poll goes live on January 30, 2023.